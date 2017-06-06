LRT to extend operating hours

The Light Rail Transit-1 will soon extend its operating hours to increase its daily weekday trips from 512 to 554, the Department of Transportation said on Tuesday.

Once implemented, rail commuters’ waiting period will be shortened, DOTr Undersecretary for Rails Cesar Chavez said.

LRT Line 1 will start morning operations from Baclaran in Parañaque City to Roosevelt Station in Quezon City at 4:30 a.m., 30 minutes earlier than the current 5 a.m. The last trip northbound, from Baclaran to Roosevelt, will be at 10 p.m., while the last train will leave the Roosevelt station at 10:15 p.m.

At present, the last trip northbound is 9:30 p.m.

For the first quarter of 2017, the LRT-1 daily ridership was 443,000, according to its operator Light Rail Manila Corporation.