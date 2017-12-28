LRT, MRT announce shortened operating hours on Dec 31, Jan 1

THE Light Rail and Metro Rail Transit trains will have shortened operating hours on December 31, 2017 and January 1, 2018, transport authorities said on Thursday.

The Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) said that LRT-1, from Roosevelt to Baclaran, would start at 4:30 a.m. The last trip in both stations will be at 7 p.m.

LRT-2, from Santolan to Recto and back, would have its first trip at 4:30 a.m., according to the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA).

The last trip from Santolan to Recto will be at 10 p.m., while the last trip from Recto to Santolan will be at 10:30 p.m.

MRT-3, which runs from Taft to North EDSA, will have the following operating hours, according to the Department of Transportation:

December 31: 4:45 a.m. to 8:26 p.m.

January 1, 6:30 a.m. to 9:50 p.m. REICELENE IGNACIO