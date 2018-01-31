LRT operator achieves 5-M safe man-hours

LIGHT Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC), the operator of Light Rail Transit 1 (LRT-1), said on Tuesday that it had achieved five million safe man-hours without a lost time injury (LTI) as of October 31, 2017.

An LTI refers to injury suffered by an employee on the job that results in a fatality, permanent disability, or time lost from work.

“The achievement is attributed to a number of safety programs and projects undertaken since the company assumed operations and maintenance of Manila’s 32-year-old rail line,” LRMC President and Chief Executive Officer Juan Alfonso said in a statement.

The programs involve a five-part Technical Safety and Awareness Training, which was given to more than 380 employees who underwent the LRMC Basic Safety Induction as part of their onboarding process.

Onboarding refers to the process by which new employees acquire the necessary knowledge, skills, and behaviors to become effective members of the organization.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) also conducted lectures, LRMC said.

“The company recognizes the importance of employee safety and that they will continue to find better ways of managing the risk of injury to LRMC personnel,” Alfonso said.