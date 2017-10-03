LRTA, PNP sign pact on passengers safety, security

The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) om Tuesday signed a memorandum of agreement to ensure passenger safety and security.

Under the agreement, the PNP will heighten its presence and provide aid to LRT-2 commuters in need of assistance.

The agreement also calls for establishment of a women’s desk in selected LRT stations, the holding of quarterly emergency drills for LRT-2 employees, security personnel and passengers, increased police visibility during LRT-

2 operating hours, free ride for police officers in uniform and posting or airing of information materials on crime prevention, safety and security awareness, among others.

Women’s Desk would be stationed in Cubao, Santolan and Recto.

“We will have Women’s Desk so that everyone, especially our passengers, can approach and consult our police officers. The visibility of our police officers is preemptive for possible occurence of criminalities,” LRTA Administrator Reynaldo Berroya said following the signing of the pact at LRT-2 Cubao station.

“These are effective efforts to prevent sexual advances inside the stations and trains especially that most of our passengers are students,” Berroya added.

PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa echoed the same sentiment, saying the agreement will give LRT-2 commuters access to police assistance.

The agreement was signed by Berroya, dela Rosa and National Capital Region Police Office chief Oscar Albayalde.