LRTA provides certificates to passengers affected by derailed trains

MANILA: The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) will provide certificates for commuters who will be affected by breakdown of trains in the Light Rail Transit (LRT) system.

The LRTA said this is part of efforts of government to address the recent incidents of derailment of trains in the major railway systems in Metro Manila particularly the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3).

The agency, in its letter to Department of Transportation (DOTr) Undersecretary for Railways Cesar Chavez, explained that the certificates to be given to employees who regularly ride the LRT will ask employers not to deduct their salaries in the event they will be late for work due to delays caused by malfunctioning trains.

The LRTA maintains a record on incidents of train derailment which will become the basis for the granting of the delay certificates.

He urged commuters to visit train stations or call hotline 8888 to claim their delay certificates.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has given Busan Universal Rail Inc. (BURI), the maintenance provider of MRT-3, seven days to explain the derailment of one of its trains last week or face cancellation of its contract.

DOTr Usec. Chavez served a notice to BURI a day after the derailment, which happened after the passengers got off at the MRT North Avenue Station in Quezon City.

The train’s gearbox reportedly snapped causing the train to slip off the tracks.

Meanwhile, Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Partylist Rep. Jericho Nograles urged the House of Representatives to investigate the incident as he claimed the MRT-3 management and BURI deliberately hid the derailment from the public.

House Resolution (HR) 487 calls on the transportation committee headed by Catanduanes Rep. Cesar Sarmiento to question MRT officials and maintenance provider Busan Universal Rail, Inc. (BURI) about its substandard services. PNA