LT Group of Companies provide safe drinking water for Marawi and Albay

Lucio Tan Group of Companies recognizes the importance of giving back to the communities that keep its business afloat.

Among the multiple initiatives that the Lucio Tan Group continues to support today is sending bottled water and mobile water stations to communities that are affected by calamities to give the affected residents access to clean water. The latest is for those affected by the continuing eruption of Mayon Volcano. The alert level warning has been raised to level 4, which means violent hazardous eruption is imminent.

The Group deployed a mobile water station to Mauraro Elementary School in Legazpi, which shelters around 500 families or about 1,700 individuals. The Group also donated 1,800 cases of Absolute 6-liter and 1,590 cases of Absolute 350ml bottled water to the residents of Sto. Domingo,Ginuobatan and Camalig in Albay.

In late June 2017, the Lucio Tan Group of Companies deployed two mobile water stations in military camps to provide safe drinking water for the troops fighting in the Marawi Seige. The Agua Vida mobile water stations each have a capacity of 2,000 gallons per day, and are still at those military camps up to this day. The Group also donated 10,200 cases or 357,000 bottles of Absolute water to the military camps and evacuation centers.