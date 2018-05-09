LT Group: Spending could hit P11B this yr

LUCIO Tan-led conglomerate LT Group, Inc. (LTG) is looking to spend up to P11 billion for its projects this year amid the brighter prospects in its various business segments.

LTG President Michael Tan on Tuesday said the group would be spending P10 billion to P11 billion this 2018 and bulk will go to recurring-income projects.

He noted P3 billion would go to Eton Properties Philippines; P2.5 billion to Philippine National Bank for its information technology upgrade; P500 million to Tanduay Distillers Inc.; and P2 billion to Asia Brewery, Inc.

For its property development business, Tan said LTG was targeting to build up its recurring rental portfolio with offices and commercial establishments.

He said LTG expected its tobacco business to see further volume declines due to higher prices brought about by the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law.

“Tobacco usage has come down, taxes have increased. It’s a win-win for revenue generation and the health point of view. But I think taxes are high enough,” he told reporters following the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting in Malate City.

“Taxes for cigarettes have been increasing since 2013, so volumes have been coming down,” he added. What’s important is to address the illicit activities. Tobacco usage has come down. Taxes increased. Taxes are high enough. We don’t want to reach a tipping point wherein revenues are coming down because of illicit activities,” he said.

“Enforcement [against illicit activities]is continuing, I think the secretary of finance said that although numerous, volume is not as big as in previous years.”

On the group’s beverage business, Tan said that while its leading product Cobra Energy Drink will be affected by the higher tax on sugary drinks, they remain bullish because LTG has a mixed portfolio.

“Losers will be those affected by sugar tax, so Cobra is affected. Water is not affected, and dairy are not taxed so I think it will just even out. Our portfolio is naturally hedged,” he said.

“We have the non-alcoholic part. Our water portfolio is a big part, and we have the Soy Milk, yogurt which is growing,” Tan added.

For its distillery unit, Tan again acknowledged excise taxes for distilled spirits will further rise under Package Two of TRAIN, but they expect the demand to remain stable given the projected creation of more jobs with the current administration’s massive infrastructure initiative.