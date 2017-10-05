LTE to account for 50% of Globe data traffic

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom expects its long-term evolution (LTE) network to account for 50 percent of mobile data traffic this year given the steady expansion of its capacities.

In a statement, Globe said mobile traffic in the first half of 2017 jumped 85 percent to 280 petabytes (PB) from 151 PB recorded in the same period last year.

The increase was attributed to wider smartphone penetration, which is currently estimated at around 67 percent of total mobile subscribers, the telco said.

“About 43 percent of the company’s data traffic comes from its LTE network amid the company’s aggressive deployment of LTE sites following its commitment to improve the mobile internet experience in the country,” said Joel Agustin, Globe senior vice president for Program Governance, Network Technical Group.

Agustin said Globe is set to build more than 600 LTE sites by the end of the year in addition to its current 5,000 LTE sites nationwide.

“Over the years, Globe has been continuously upgrading its network infrastructure and capacities to make us future-ready in anticipation of our customers’ bandwidth requirement. As our LTE network is steadily becoming more and more pervasive, more and more people transacting in LTE will have improved mobile data experience compared to 3G,” he said.

Agustin also urged Globe users with LTE devices who are still using 3G SIMs to switch to LTE SIMs to access better mobile connection.