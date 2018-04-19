LTFRB accredits new transport firm

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has accredited a new transport network company — Hype Transport Systems Inc.

Hype was the first TNC accredited after Uber’s exit from the Philippines. Four other companies have applied for accreditation — Hirna, Go Lag, Micab, and Ipara.

“This accreditation shall be effective for two years from date of approval,” LTFRB said.

The agency earlier said that transport network vehicle drivers are given generic franchise to be able to apply to the TNC they prefer. Currently, Grab is the lone TNC accredited and operating in the country.