LTFRB, airport body gear up for ‘Undas’

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) have started bracing for the “Undas” season (All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day) in the country.

All Saints’ Day is marked every November 1 and All Souls’ Day, every November 2.

Advertisements

On those two days, Filipinos visit the graves of their dearly departed.

LTFRB spokesman Aileen Lizada on Wednesday said the agency has already received 420 special permit applications from 1,043 buses for the “Undas” season from companies plying routes in Northern Luzon, Southern Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

In a text message, Lizada said they will inspect bus terminals on Monday.

During the inspection, she added, transportation units and terminal facilities will be checked to ensure that buses are safe and convenient for passengers.

“Enforcers and employees will also be deployed to terminals in Pasay City, Cubao [in Quezon City]and Sampaloc [in Manila]to extend passenger support and hear their complaints and queries,” Lizada said.

Coinciding with the inspection, the board said, is the launch of “Oplan Isnabero,” an annual campaign that urges to public to report complaints against taxi drivers who violate safety rules and refuse to transport passengers.

A standee will be placed at taxi bays in malls where commuters can fill out forms containing reports against the taxi drivers.

Lizada said the LTFRB will issue a show-cause order against non-compliant terminals and units.

At the country’s premier Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) airport authorities and concerned agencies are also getting ready for implementation of “Oplan Undas” on Friday.

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Ed Monreal said help desks, additional police personnel, doctors and nurses and staff from the Public Affairs Division will assist passengers with their flight schedules and information especially domestic flights.

He added that all terminal managers and assistant managers are expected to perform their regular functions even during the days declared as holidays.

These managers are expected to address the needs of passengers, monitor possible traffic congestion and ensure the safety of the public, according to Monreal.

To avoid such congestion, check-in counters for domestic flights will open two hours before departure and three hours for international flights because of an expected increased volume of passengers this week.

with BENJIE L. VERGARA