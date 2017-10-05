LTFRB approves higher taxi rates

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has increased the taxi flag down rate to P40 from P35.

The agency also imposed an additional payment of P13.50 for every additional kilometer, and P2 for every minute during travel time.

The present charge is P3.50 per 300 meters and P3.50 per minute of waiting time.

The new rates will be implemented in the National Capital Region and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

The new fare system will take effect 15 days after the publication of a notice of publication in a general newspaper.