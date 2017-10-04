LTFRB approves taxi fare hike

THE Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said on Wednesday that it approved the petition for a taxi fare increase.

The LTFRB said the flag down rate would be P40, with an additional P13.5 for every kilometer thereafter, and P2 for every minute of waiting time on the road.

The current charge is P3.50 for every 300 meters and P3.50 per minute of waiting time.

Covered areas are the National Capital Region and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

The new fare system will take effect after a 15-day notice of publication in a general newspaper. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO