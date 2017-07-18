THE Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has approved the creation of a technical working group (TWG) to address regulations on accrediting drivers for transport network companies (TNCs) although it did not say whether it would enforce its decision to arrest unregistered or “colorum” vehicles starting on July 26.

“The Board has welcomed the creation of a TWG to help address the demand of such mode of public transport in a rational, comprehensive and systematic manner. We expect the TNCs to be candid, accurate, complete and transparent in submitting all the data and information the Board will need in addressing the issues,” LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra 3rd said in a statement on Tuesday.

Delgra said TNCs like Grab and Uber have to show that they were acting in good faith by complying with the rules of the LTFRB.

On Monday, LTFRB Spokesperson Aileen Lizada said that while Grab has stopped activating applications, Uber has continued to allow potential drivers to register online.

“Come to the table with clean hands if you want to dialogue with us,” according to Lizada.

Lizada said that the TNCs should not wait for July 26 but instead resolve the issue as early as it is by engaging a dialogue with the LTFRB and complying with the rules.

Currently, the LTFRB has apprehended 20 transport network vehicles for having no franchise. The LTFRB instructed the deactivation of more than 50,000 unregistered or “colorum” TNC vehicles.