LTFRB asked to explain cap on Uber, Grab units

SEN. Grace Poe called on the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to “explain the science” behind its decision to put a cap on the number of transport network vehicles (TNVs) to 45,000 in Metro Manila, 500 in Metro Cebu and 200 in Pampanga.

“What’s the math used in this decision? What were the parameters used, like demand and supply?” Poe said in a statement on Monday.

“In this age of algorithms, LTFRB should make public the factual basis of its decision. They should release the minutes of meetings and consultations they have held so the public may know,” Poe added.

The memorandum circular the LTFRB published on January 19 on the common supply base of the transport network vehicle service (TNVS), stated that the board would review the policy every three months after it becomes effective 15 days upon publication.

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra 3rd said that “the ceiling of 45,000 units was determined from the relevant data given by the leading (transport network companies) TNCs taking into consideration churning rate, percentage of full-time and part-time TNVs, peak and off-peak hours and average daily bookings, among others.”

“The idea of a common supply base came from the current practice of TNV operators and/or drivers who are accredited by more than one TNC and thus have become what they call ‘dual citizens,’” Delgra said.