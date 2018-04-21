LTFRB asked to probe grabs’ delay in processing students’ discount applications

SENATOR Sherwin Gatchlian on Friday asked the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to look into Grab’s alleged delay in the processing of applications to grant a 20 percent student fare discount. Gatchlian said there have been many complaints on the matter on social media. The LTFRB requires all public utility buses, jeepneys and other land-based public transport service including Grab to grant students a 20 percent discount on fares. In its October 2017 memorandum circular the LTFRB expanded the coverage of the student fare discount from Monday to Sunday including holidays and summer breaks. In its website, Grab said that it has been granting special discounts to senior citizens, persons with disabilities and students in accordance with LTFRB regulations. All those covered just need to apply online and wait for verification from Grab for them to avail of the discount. The basis for the discount is Senate Bill (SB) 1597 sponsored by Sen. Edgardo Angara which provides that all students enrolled in basic and tertiary educational institutions, including technical-vocational schools, will be entitled to a 20 percent discount on regular domestic travel fares—including jeepneys, buses, UV Express vans, taxis and transport network vehicle services like Grab, Metro Rail and Light Rail Transits, domestic flights—upon presentation of their duly issued school ID or current validated enrollment forms. A fine ranging from P5,000 to P200,000 awaits transport companies that refuse to grant student discounts.