LTFRB should crack down on buses, too

DON’T get me wrong. I’m all for the crackdown by the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) and the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on smoke-belching, dilapidated and illegally operated (i.e. colorum) jeepneys. This despite the claim of some transport groups that the “Tanggal Bulok, Tanggal Usok” campaign is merely part of “the costly, unacceptable and anti-poor jeepney phase-out.”

The I-ACT says the campaign is “not at all about jeepney modernization” but mainly for road safety compliance, as mandated by existing laws.

The campaign comes in the midst of the roll-out of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) flagship project of the Duterte administration, aimed at phasing out an estimated 60,000 to 70,000 public utility jeepneys (PUJs) plying Metro Manila’s streets over the next three years.

According to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the shift from the iconic jeepney to electric-powered vehicles under the fleet modernization component of the PUVMP will result in a “restructured, modern, well-managed and environmentally sustainable transport sector where drivers and operators have stable, sufficient and dignified livelihoods while commuters get to their destinations quickly, safely and comfortably.”

But whether or not the crackdown is a ploy to push the agenda for jeepney modernization, it’s long overdue.

The jeepney modernization program has already been given the seal of approval by no less than President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. Stressing the urgency of cleaning up our polluted cities, President Duterte declared: “Look, guys. We all know we are being killed almost every day slowly. You can see the fumes—you should see Manila at sunset. It’s not mist, but you will see it’s floating all over the city. That’s fumes, carbon dioxide and all.”

For President Duterte, the PUV modernization program is a matter of public interest notwithstanding the threat by some transport groups to stage protests and strikes against the ongoing jeepney phase out.

Since January 8 this year, a total of 1,087 vehicles, mostly public utility jeepneys (PUJs), were flagged down, apprehended, and issued a summons for various violations, such as smoke-belching, worn-out tires, faulty brakes, non-functioning signal lights, or dilapidated vehicle parts.

Jeepney drivers whose vehicles were caught in the crackdown were issued subpoenas to have their units inspected for roadworthiness under the Motor Vehicle Inspection System (MVIS) of the Land Transportation Office (LTO). According to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), 80 percent of the vehicles that underwent MVIS failed the check—which is not surprising.

For many ordinary Filipinos forced to take public transport—and to breathe Metro Manila’s soot-filled air—during their daily commute, I-ACT and LTFRB’s crackdown on dilapidated and smoke-belching jeepneys is indeed commendable.

What I find dubious, however, is why the I-ACT and LTFRB are singling out jeepneys. Why isn’t I-ACT and LTFRB running after smoke- belching and “colorum” buses as well? We all know that running after these buses is like shooting fish in a barrel. Yet, they’ve been plying our streets in plain sight.

I recall that more than seven years ago, the LTFRB vowed to conduct an inventory of all public utility buses currently plying EDSA as part of a combined inter-agency drive against colorum buses. At the time, the LTFRB estimated that there were at least 13,000 colorum buses running on major Metro Manila roads, with “around one in five buses plying routes in Metro Manila still unaccounted for and may be running their routes without the proper franchises.”

A special nationwide audit of public utility buses by LTFRB was announced in 2013. Until now, I have not seen nor read the results of any audit that was supposedly conducted. If there is, the LTFRB should publish it for transparency.

The crackdown on rogue buses is even more imperative after the discovery by LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra of a “ghost database” and anomalous deals in the agency’s central office, which paved the way for the irregular issuance of transport franchises despite a continuing moratorium.

“Based on our investigation, we learned that there were many franchises issued by LTFRB-NCR, even those for other regions…In the NCR, there has been a moratorium on the issuance of franchises for Metro Manila but we found that many were given franchises, and there were ‘dead’ franchises that were ‘resurrected.’ Some expired franchises were even extended,” Delgra said.

It has been more than a year since Delgra’s revelations but it appears no real effort has been taken to conduct an honest-to-goodness audit and inventory of all bus franchises issued by the agency.

Instead, the LTFRB chose to train its sights on Uber and Grab by drastically limiting the number of franchises issued to so-called transport network vehicle service (TNVS) companies in the metropolis to 45,000 units, or less than half the number currently operating. As it is, the 100,000 TNVS vehicles under Uber and Grab are not enough to meet the demand of the commuting public, especially since these ride-sharing cars don’t keep a fixed schedule. Restricting it to 45,000 vehicles is absurd, if not whimsical and capricious.

Why cutback on the franchises of Uber and Grab—whose services are much sought after by the riding public and clearly advances public convenience—while letting thousands of buses with questionable franchises go scot-free? To my mind, this not only amounts to unfairly changing the rules of the game midstream but also a selective enforcement of the law. The question now is: Why?