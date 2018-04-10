LTFRB denies accrediting 4 new TNCs

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) denied a report that four new transport network companies (TNCs) have been given the go-signal to operate in the country.

A television report quoted Transportation Assistant Secretary Elvira Medina as saying that the four other TNCs have been approved.

LTFRB Board Member Aileen Lizada, however, said the government has not approved any TNC. Lizada said there are only three new TNCs — Lat Go, Owto, and Hype — but they are still complying with requirements thus have not been given the green light to operate.

Uber extended

As this developed, Grab Philippines country head Brian Cu said in a press briefing on Monday that Uber will continue to operate until midnight of April 15.

Cu said Grab has been funding the operations of Uber in the Philippines in the last two weeks.

“The PCC [Philippine Competition Commission] wants us to be independent but the only way for the Uber app to be operated is for us to continue funding its operations. The PCC extension was indefinite. The April 15 schedule, we only lifted from Singapore,” Cu said.

He added that although the Uber app remains functional, it has no manpower support. Grab is not liable for any fare refund or queries sent by passengers to Uber in case of untoward incidents.

“Grab wishes to stress that this interim arrangement is only for the purposes of satisfying what the PCC appears to require until Grab is able to discuss with the PCC,” Cu said.