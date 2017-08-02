THE Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said on Wednesday that it hoped to resolve the issues on transport network companies (TNCs) by September.

“This was a problem created by the TNC. We are cleaning the mess for them,” LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra 3rd said in a transportation committee hearing at the House of Representatives.

“Hopefully, by September we’ll be able to do it,” Delgra said.

Grab Philippines revealed that out of its 52,398 vehicles, only from 3,000 to 4000 have provisional authority from the LTFRB.

Meanwhile, out of 66,000 Uber vehicles, 2500 have provisional authority.

Delgra said that he was “shocked” by the figures because during the hearing in July, he learned that each TNC had 28,000 unregistered or “colorum” vehicles between them.

He said that the LTFRB would soon come up with stickers that should be put on windshields of Grab and Uber vehicles.

Meanwhile, Ako Bicol Rep. Rodel Batocabe said that TNCs should get a franchise from Congress to legitimize their businesses.