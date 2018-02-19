LTFRB to file charges vs transport group head

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said on Monday it will file the second criminal case against Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) head, George San Mateo, within the week for the violation of Commonwealth Act or the Public Service Law. LTFRB Board Member Aileen Lizada said the case stemmed from the transport strikes organized by San Mateo on June 5 and 30, and October 16 and 17, 2017. Last December, San Mateo was arrested upon order of the Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court also for violation of the Public Service Law. San Mateo, along with the Piston group, has been showing resistance against the public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP). On Monday, Piston also organized a protest rally in Mendiola to voice out complaints against the PUVMP. Earlier this year, the Department of Transportation started its Tanggal Bulok, Tanggal Usok campaign in compliance with the Clean Air Act. But San Mateo said the campaign is ‘anti-poor’ as it kills the livelihood of small operators and drivers.