LTFRB to issue stickers to spot Grab, Uber CARS

The Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will be issuing stickers to identify Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) units including Grab Philippines and Uber Systems Inc. LTFRB spokesperson Aileen Lizada said the Board gives certificate of public convenience (CPC) and provisional authority (PA) permits to TNVS drivers with the CPC franchise valid for two years and the PA permit valid for 45 days in accrediting a transport unit. After Uber was allowed to go back on the road on Tuesday, LTFRB met with all TNCs amid the newly created technical working group to discuss issues and regulations on all their accredited drivers.

GLEE JALEA