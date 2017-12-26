LTFRB issues 30-day suspension on Partas bus company after road accident in La Union

THE Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will serve a 30-day preventive suspension order (PSO) to seven units of Partas Transport Inc. plying the Pagudpod, Ilocos Norte-Manila route after one of its buses was involved in an accident in La Union that killed 20 people, its spokesman said on Tuesday.

Aileen Lizada said the LTFRB would issue the PSO after the bus company failed to meet the December 26 noon deadline to submit footage of its dashcam, which “will be very crucial to the investigation.”

“What Partas management submitted was the footage of the CCTV inside the bus. That will not help us resolve the road crash. What we need is the footage from the dashcam,” Lizada told reporters.

“Pinapa-surrender na ‘yung mga plaka ng mga buses,” Lizada said in a separate text message.

(We have asked them to surrender their license plates.)

Partas has not issued a statement regarding the suspension order.

The PSO will be effective on December 27.

Partas has a total of 29 franchises and 187 units.

“Under the law, there is such a thing as the doctrine of last clear chance. Who has the last chance to avoid the accident. That is how we can look at it. At least it will also help the Board if the dashcam footage is there so that we can determine who has the last clear chance to avoid the accident,” Lizada said.

“The board has noted nationwide the increasing number of accidents involving public utility buses and jeepneys. [We are] warning all public utility vehicle operators in accidents involving your units. If initial findings prove that you are at fault, [we]will issue a preventive suspension order to your franchise,” Lizada warned

In a spot report from the Agoo Police Station, a private Isuzu jeepney bearing plate number WST 575 on the southbound lane of the Manila North Road in Barangay San Jose collided with a Partas bus with plate number 137704 with a Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte route at 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Christmas Day.

The jeepney passengers were headed to a Christmas Mass at the Our Lady of Manaoag in Northern Pangasinan.

Twenty people died, including six children and a baby, while 26 others were injured. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO, GLEE JALEA