LTFRB issues suspension order on owner of jeepney in La Union road tragedy

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) issued a preventive suspension order (PSO) to the owner of a “colorum” jeepney involved in a road crash in La Union where 20 people were killed on Christmas Day.

The PSO was issued to Ronald Ducusin, owner of two other licensed to operate public utility vehicles (PUVs) with plate numbers AVV 505 and AEU 701, plying the San Fernando – Aringay and San Fernando – Agoo routes.

The Board directed Ducusin to comply within the 30-day suspension period with the following:

* inspection and determination of road worthiness of the authorized jeepneys by the Motor Vehicle Inspection Service of the Land Transportation Office;

* undergo road safety seminar to be conducted by LTFRB and/or its authorized seminar provider;

* drug testing;

* submit certificates of registration and latest Land Transportation Office (LTO) official receipts of the units with the drivers’ names;

* submit video clippings of road worthiness inspection, seminar and drug test;

* National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Philippine National Police (PNP) and barangay clearances of all authorized drivers;

* and the system of hiring and supervision of authorized drivers.

“Respondent-operator is hereby directed to surrender the For Hire plates of the aforesaid buses to the Legal Section of this Board upon receipt of this order,” the LTFRB said.

Ducusin was also ordered to show cause in writing why his certificate of public convenience should not be canceled, suspended, or revoked.

Before the PSO to Ducusin, the LTFRB issued one to the Partas bus company against the operation of its seven units plying the route of Pagudpod-Manila.

The LTFRB requested Mayor Stefanie Eriguel to give the Board a copy of the CCTV footage of the incident, to be coursed through the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“It has come to the attention of the Board that you have CCTV footages of the place where the road crash between a Partas bus and an Isuzu jeepney happened,” the LTFRB said in a letter to Eriguel.

“In line with the directive of the Office of the President to monitor the crash, undersigned respectfully requests for a soft copy of the data extracted,” the LTFRB said.

In its official statement that was released more than a week after the accident, Partas said:

“Upon reviewing of the available records at hand, it appears that the Company’s bus was hit by the oncoming jeepney that encroached the bus’ lane. Despite the earnest efforts by our driver to avoid the collision by stepping on the brakes, the collision could not be prevented. The Company will extend its full cooperation in any investigation regarding this incident which it itself has fallen victim to.”

On Wednesday, Lizada said that Partas submitted to LTFRB the blackbox and the SD card of the dashcam of the bus involved in the accident. However, the Board could not read the SD card, and insisted to have the actual footage instead.

“The Company is still in the process of conducting its own investigation on that matter and is gathering additional information and documents in cooperation with the LTFRB and other authorities,” Partas said. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO