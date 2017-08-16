LTFRB junks Uber’s appeal on suspension

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Tuesday rejected Uber Systems Inc.’s appeal to lift the suspension order on its operations for one month.

“The Board expressly directed that there shall be no acceptance of additional application for accreditation of Transport Network Vehicles Service (TNVS). The mere acceptance, much less, receipt and evaluation of documents submitted Applicants for accreditation is tantamount to a direct violation of the Order dated 26 July 2017,” the LTFRB said.

Uber said it was disappointed but will comply with the order.

“We look forward to urgently resolving this matter, and thank the public for its support over the last 24 hours,” it added.

Uber earlier in the day defied the LTFRB’s order and resumed operations but pulled out its booking application from its website after the board denied its appeal.

“In response to overwhelming rider and driver demand, we have filed a motion for reconsideration with the LTFRB and will be resuming and continuing operations until the motion is resolved,” the ride-sharing company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company said it resumed its services in Metro Manila and Cebu after its motion for reconsideration was filed.

“Over the course of this morning, tens of thousands of riders were left stranded, causing needless inconvenience, while drivers were unable to access the earning opportunities they rely on,” Uber said.

However, the LTFRB was quick to deny the company’s appeal and warned that Uber drivers who will defy the order will be arrested.

LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada called on the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to apprehend Uber drivers who defied the agency’s order.

The LTFRB suspended Uber’s operations for a month for allowing units without permits to operate.

The agency earlier fined Uber and rival Grab P5 million each for operating around 50,000 vehicles without any permits.