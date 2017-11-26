LTFRB To launch JOB FAIR for ‘Angkas’ drivers

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in the Visayas (LTFRB-7) will launch a job fair next month for Angkas app drivers who were dismissed over the illegal operation of their application. LTFRB-7 Regional Director Ahmed Cuizon said they will coordinate with the Department of Labor and Employment-7 for guidance on labor employment. The Angkas app was declared illegal by the franchising board for not having franchise or permit to pick up passengers. Hundreds of Angkas app drivers in Cebu were affected and apprehended and classified as colorum (vehicles that operate without a franchise). Cuizon said all motorcycles for hire, also known as habal-habal (motorcycle), will be apprehended because they operate without franchise. Habal-habal are commonly used as mode of transportation in the province specially in remote villages.

RENAN ALANGILAN