LTFRB official, 43 others sacked for graft

The director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in Metro Manila and 43 other employees of the same office have been sacked for alleged massive graft and corruption.

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra 3rd,, in news conference right after Monday’s flag-raising at the franchising board’s head office in Quezon City, said Regional Director Rodolfo Jaucian and the 43 employees under his command were found to have been maintaining a “ghost data base” being used for their alleged corrupt practices.

Specifically, Delgra said the “ghost data base” was utilized for “revival” of “dead franchise[s]” of public utility vehicles in exchange for huge amounts of money.

The LTFRB chairman, however, did not say how much money has changed hands.

Delgra also disclosed that LTFRB-NCR [National Capital Region or Metro Manila) maintains a number of names that could not be found in the official records of the agency.

He pointed out that the relief of Jaucian and the 43 employees of LTFRB-NCR was part of President Rodrigo Duterte’s standing order to clean the franchising board of corrupt officials and employees.

Delgra said some of the 44 personnel, anticipating that they would be exposed, had resigned, adding that others await transfer to far-flung provinces.

The President previously assailed the LTFRB for rampant graft and corruption.

He said the franchising board is one of the government agencies notorious for corruption activities.

The two others allegedly are the Land Transportation Office and Bureau of Customs. JING VILLAMENTE

