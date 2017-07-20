The Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is open to receive a motion for reconsideration (MR) from Grab and Uber to defer its apprehension of “colorum” or unregistered vehicles on July 26, a spokesman for the government agency has said.

“If both transport network companies fail to submit their respective MR, the July 11, 2017 Order stays,” Aileen Lizada told members of the press in a text message on Thursday.

Last July 11, the LTFRB said that colorum drivers of these transport network companies (TNCs) would be fined P120,000 and their vehicles impounded for three months by July 26.

Grab and Uber said they were scheduled to file their motions on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the LTFRB stressed that both companies should stop activating the apps of drivers without certificates for public convenience.

“LTFRB told Grab and Uber to stop activating the partners online so as not to give false hopes to their partners,” Lizada said.

Grab Philippines country head Brian Cu announced that Grab would file a motion for reconsideration today, Thursday.

In a post on social media on Wednesday, Cu said: “We thank the LTFRB for convening us this morning to discuss the July 11 order,” Cu said. “Grab is filing a motion for reconsideration tomorrow which will start the process for further discussion on resolving the issues on colorum drivers.”

After the motion is filed, the “implementation of the July 11 order will be temporarily extended until the LTFRB and all the stakeholders have come to an agreement on the way forward for the TNVS,” said Cu.

The meeting, which Grab, Uber, and U-hop attended, discussed the possible impact of the LTFRB’s order to passengers and the transport network vehicle system (TNVs), according to Cu.

Cu’s post came after the LTFRB convened the TNC-TNVS technical working group for the first time, Wednesday morning.

Cu also expressed his gratitude to honorable Sen. Grace Poe, chairman for the committee on public services and Sen. JV Ejercito “for taking the lead in ensuring that the riding public’s concerns are heard.”

“Their keen interest shows that they firmly believe that technology plays a big role in solving transport issues,” Cu added.

Cu also reassured passengers and partners that Grab would always consider their best interests at all times, and that the company would remain steadfast in its commitment to serve its passengers and partners. REICELENE JOY IGNACIO