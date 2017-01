The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) issued cease operation orders to two transport network companies (TNCs) – Angkas and Wunder Carpool – for failure to coordinate with the agency. The LTRFB strongly warned the TNCs to stop the bookings in their operations or face legal action. Angkas is a TNC offering motorbike transportation while Wunder offers carpooling.

REICELENE IGNACIO