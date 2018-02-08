LTFRB orders 20% discount for disabled in all public utility vehicles

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board ordered the granting of a 20 percent fare discount to persons with disabilities (PWDs) by all public utility vehicles (PUVs) through a newly issued memorandum circular, according to the Department of Transportation on Thursday.

The MC 2018-004 was issued pursuant to Republic Act 10754 known as “An Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of Persons with Disability.”

“Under the MC, PWDs can avail of the discounted fares provided they present documents such as identification card issued by the National Council for the Welfare of Disabled Persons or duly authorized LGU officials,” the DOTr said in a statement.

“PWDs can also avail of the full 20 percent fare discount from Transportation Network Vehicle Services (TNS), such as Grab and Uber and taxi service, regardless of the number of his or her companions,” the agency added.

The MC provides penalties for violators such as a P5,000 fine for the first offesne, and P10,000 for the second offense plus a six-month suspension of their Certificate of Public Convenience for violators.

For third and final offense, the franchises of operators would either be canceled or revoked, as stated under the MC. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO