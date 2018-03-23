LTFRB orders 30-day suspension on bus firm in Occidental Mindoro tragedy

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Friday suspended operations for the entire fleet of Dimple Star bus for 30 days.

“The board has decided to preventively suspend for 30 days the entire fleet of 118 units covering 10 certificates of public convenience (CPCs) of Dimple Star Bus Co. and of Hilber Napat, owner of Dimple Star,” LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra said on radio on Friday.

The announcement came after 19 people were killed and 21 were injured in a road crash in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro on Wednesday.

Delgra also said that since 2011, including Wednesday’s accident, 134 people have been injured and 25 were killed in eight road accidents involving the franchise and described its Cubao terminal as “pathetic”. ARIC JOHN SY CUA