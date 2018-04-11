LTFRB orders Grab to lower ‘surge rate’

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) ordered transport network company (TNC) Grab to lower its surge rate “immediately” until a new player comes in.

“In the exigency of the service, the Board directs Grab to lower its surge from 2x to 1.5x while LTFRB is processing the new TNC players. This is to ensure that the fares will be at a rate that is conducive and acceptable to the number of transport network vehicles transferring to Grab,” LTFRB Board Member Aileen Lizada said in a hearing in Quezon City.

“Your surge is from 2x. We are modifying, lowered from 2x to 1.5x,” Lizada said.

A fare surge occurs whenever the demand for the service is greater than the supply of drivers.

Because of the acquisition, Grab invited Uber drivers to transfer to the Grab platform.

Lizada, however, noted that the franchise of TNVS (transport network vehicles) drivers was generic and may be used for any preferred TNC accredited by the LTFRB.

The Singapore-based Grab has recently acquired the Southeast Asian businesses of rival Uber, making it the lone TNC operating in the Philippines.

Currently, there are four TNCs completing their requirements for accreditation by the LTFRB, Lizada said.

Uber and its app were scheduled to cease operations in the country last April 8 but the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) sought an extension until April 15.

Grab said that its compliance was in accordance with its willingness to coordinate with the PCC. Grab said that it has been funding Uber app’s operations in the country since March 25, but that there were no more staff to attend to its passengers’ concerns.

Leo Gonzales, Grab Philippines spokesperson and Public Policy head, said that the company respected LTFRB’s decision and was sure that the commuting public would be happy about it.

“I’m sure the riding public would be happier about it,” Gonzales said.

“I’m sure we can explain this to the drivers and we hope they would understand the reasons for it,” he said, noting that it would be the drivers that would be affected by the lowering of the surge cap.

Meanwhile, Lizada said that the LTFRB hoped that the issue of Grab with the PCC would be resolved as soon as possible as this affected the riding public.

“For Uber, the Board understands your predicament. Nonetheless, if this is prolonged then the TNVS and the riding public will also be affected,” Lizada said.

“[At] The soonest possible time you will be able to resolve your concerns with PCC, so much the better. In the interest of all TNVS and the riding public, we are giving until April 15 to exist as a TNC. Upon April 16, you cease and decease to exist as a TNC,” she added.

Uber’s legal counsel Joseph Omar Castillo said that Uber’s petition for the renewal of its accreditation with the LTFRB would still be “in place” because of the PCC order.

Castillo also said that the pending cases of Uber in the Philippines would be handled by the TNC itself.

When asked who would be responsible for reported Uber incidents beyond March 25 when the acquisition took place, Castillo said, “We don’t have instructions yet.”

He was also asked what would happen to the incentives of Uber drivers beyond March 25, he also said: “We have no answer.” REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO