LTFRB orders Grab to suspend travel charge

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) ordered Grab Philippines to suspend charging P2 per minute of travel to its passengers effective immediately.

“Further to the Order issued by the Board on 17 April 2018 pending extensive review and resolution on the issue of the respondent’s travel time charge of P2 per minute in their fare structure… the Board directs respondent, MY TAXI.PH INC (Grab) to immediately suspend the imposition of P2 per minute charge,” the LTFRB said in its order dated April 18.

“Thus order shall be effective until further Order of the Board,” it said.

Last week, PBA Partylist Rep. Jericho Nograles said that Grab Philippines owed P1.8-billion to the public because of overcharging, which has no approval of the LTFRB.

Meanwhile, the LTFRB announced that it has accredited two new transport network companies (TNCs) to compete with Grab — Hirna Mobility Solutions, Inc and Hype Transport Systems, Inc. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO