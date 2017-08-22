LTFRB to probe viral post on ‘colorum’ operations

THE Land Transportation, Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Tuesday said it will investigate a viral post on social media that showed a screen grab of a Facebook chat on their official account.

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra said the reply to a question posed by a Facebook user appeared to have been altered.

The screenshot of the exchange of messages that was posted by television host James Deakin on his Facebook page has gotten nearly 13,000 shares and 19,000 reactions.

Delgra said he spoke with the person who responded to the query on whether friends or officemates who carpool can be penalized like ride-sharing service Uber for “colorum” or unlicensed operations.

The LTFRB Citizen Enforcer account replied “Yes sir” to the “colorum” question.

Delgra said the actual reply was more elaborate and the screengrab was “just being hyped” online.

The actual answer, he said, was: “When you take in a passenger for a fee, then you undertake a public transportation service. If you don’t, wala [No]. If you take in a friend for a fee, that’s it. It’s a very simple rule to follow.”