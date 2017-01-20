LTFRB program will not stop jeepney operations

the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Thursday belied that the proposed Public Utility Jeepney modernization program will phase out jeepney operations. The LTFRB said the PUJ modernization “aims to upgrade the jeepneys to make them climate-friendly transport service with improved safety concerns that is more convenient to the riding public.” On Monday, a coordinated protest of transport groups was conducted saying the proposed modernization will lead to jeepney phase out as the government will only allow electronic jeepneys and Euro 4 engines to operate.

REICELENE JOY IGNACIO