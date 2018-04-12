LTFRB seeks ‘enlightenment’ from laundry soap commercial promoting motorcycle transport for a fee

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said that it would prepare a “letter of enlightenment” to address the new commercial of a laundry soap seemingly promoting the use of the motorcycle as a mode of transport for commuter.

“This has been coordinated with the Department of Transportation. We will prepare the letter of enlightenment,” LTFRB Board Member Aileen Lizada told reporters.

“We will inform MTRCB (Movie and Television Review and Classification Board) too,” Lizada added.

In the recent commercial of the laundry soap, a single dad is shown to have been working as a motorcycle rider transporting passengers to their destinations or what is popularly known as the “habal-habal.” Lizada said such work may have legal implications.

Members of Facebook groups promoting underground motorcycle bookings have began posting their positive reactions toward the commercial.

Transport Assistant Secretary for Commuter Affairs Elvira Medina said that the agency would present to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) the growing number of underground bookings on social media.

“We have a very close contact and communication with DICT, we will present to them this problem,” Medina said.

The groups encourage riders to offer their service to interested passengers to transport them by motorcycle for a fee. The LTFRB has continuously warned the public of the dangers of habal-habal. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO