LTFRB starts accepting TNVS applications

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) started accepting applications for franchise for transport network vehicle services (TNVS) on Monday.

“There are people who are already on the queue since 6 a.m.,” LTFRB Board Member Aileen Lizada told reporters. “Both TNCs (transport network companies) got spaces near the office so they will have temporary satellite offices.”

The LTFRB has set a maximum number of 65,000 common base supply for TNVS in Metro Manila.