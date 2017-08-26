LTFRB stops Uber-Pasig bus launch

The Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) stopped the Uber-Pasig bus project scheduled to be launched on September 15.

According to Uber, existing buses under the project will be viewable on the Uber app. A new option, Pasig Bus, will appear in the Uber app when the Uber app user is within the Pasig CBD.

“By tapping on the Pasig bus view, the Uber app user can see where all the Pasig City buses are on the map. Important to note that there will be no booking or payments within the Uber app as these buses provide a free service only,” Uber said in a letter addressed to LTFRB on August 10.

LTFRB Spokesperson Aileen Lizada said that Uber has to first present the project to the Board, thus it should not proceed with the launch.

“The protocol is anything about public utility vehicles must be cleared out first as LTFRB might have questions,” Lizada told reporters in a text message.