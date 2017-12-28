LTFRB suspends jeepney operator over killer crash

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has issued a 30-day preventive suspension order (PSO) to an operator one of whose jeepneys was involved in a recent road crash in La Union, leading to the death of 20 people.

The order was issued to Ronald Ducusin and covered his jeepneys with license plates AVV 505 and AEU 701 plying the San Fernando-Aringay and San Fernando-Agoo routes, respectively.

The franchising board also directed Ducusin to comply with the following within the 30-day suspension: inspection of all his jeepneys so that the Motor Vehicle Inspection Service of the Land Transportation Office could determine the vehicles’ road worthiness; attendance in a road safety seminar to be conducted by the LTFRB and/or its authorized seminar provider; drug testing; and submission of certificates of registration and latest LTO official receipts of the units with drivers’ names, video clippings of road worthiness inspection and clearances from the National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine National Police and barangay (village) authorities of all Ducusin’s authorized drivers and system of hiring and supervision of authorized drivers.

The operator was ordered to show cause in writing why his certificate of public convenience should not be canceled, suspended or revoked.

The LTFRB also issued a PSO to seven buses of Partas plying the Pagudpod-Manila route.

On Christmas Day, 20 persons died after a Partas bus crashed into an Isuzu jeepney operated by Ducusin in Agoo, La Union.

The LTFRB has requested Agoo Mayor Stefanie Eriguel to give it a copy of the CCTV footage of the incident, to be coursed through the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

“It has come to the attention of the board that you have CCTV footage of the place where the road crash between a Partas bus and an Isuzu [jeepney]happened,” it said in a letter sent to Eriguel.