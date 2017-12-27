LTFRB suspends Partas franchise

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will suspend the franchise of Partas Transport Inc. (Partas) effective today because of the involvement of one of its buses in an accident in La Union that left 20 people dead.

The suspension covers the bus company’s Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte-Sampaloc, Manila route.

“Pinapa-surrender na ‘yung mga plaka ng mga buses (The company is being asked to surrender the plate numbers of their buses,” LTFRB spokesperson Aileen Lizada said in a text message.

The board issued the suspension order after Partas failed to submit before 12 noon on Tuesday the dashcam card and global positioning system (GPS) data of the bus involved in the Christmas Day accident.

“What Partas management submitted was the footage of the CCTV inside the bus. That will not help us resolve the road crash. What we need is the footage from the dashcam,” Lizada told reporters.

“The [30-day] preventive suspension order will be served tomorrow and will be effective immediately upon receipt by Partas…it is a collegial decision of when [the board]will lift the PSO,” she added.

Partas has franchises and 187 units.

Lizada said the dashcam footage will help the board determine who had the last chance to have avoided the accident.

“Under the law, there is such a thing as the doctrine of last clear chance. Sino yung may last chance para umiwas sa aksidente. Yun yung pwede natin tignan doon (Who had the last clear chance to avoid the accident. That’s what we will look at),” Lizada explained.

She said the board has observed “the increasing number of accidents nationwide involving public utility buses and jeepneys.”

“[We are] warning all public utility vehicle operators in accidents involving your units. If initial findings prove that you are at fault, [we]will issue a preventive suspension order to your franchise,” Lizada warned.

WITH REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO