LTFRB suspends Uber for a month

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said on Monday it has suspended the accreditation and operations of ride-sharing company Uber for a month.

LTFRB said that it was also suspending Uber’s online booking operations effective immediately.

Uber confirmed the suspension, saying in a statement it received an order around 6 p.m. “to completely stop operations.”

”We are studying the order at the moment. We will update our riders and drivers as soon as we can,” the transport networking company (TNC) said.

“In an order dated 14 August 2017, the board meted out the penalty of a one-month suspension on the accreditation of Uber System, Inc. and was ordered to cease and desist the operation of their online booking application during the period of suspension,” the LTFRB said.

“The board strongly recommended to respondent Uber to extend financial assistance to its affected peer-operators during the period of suspension as an expression of good faith as their accredited peer-operators would not have suffered the current predicament were it not for the predatory actions of respondent Uber,” it added.

The board also said the following agencies were given copies of the order for enforcement: Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Philippine National Police – Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG), and the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Uber and the other TNCs have been under fire for allegedly allowing their unregistered vehicles to travel and take on passengers.

The LTFRB and the TNCs have been trying to resolve the issue in consideration of the commuters who preferred the TNCs over the regular taxis. GLEE JALEA