LTFRB suspends Uber

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has suspended for a month the operations of ride-sharing company Uber.

The LTFRB also suspended Uber’s online booking applications, which allow users to book rides through their smartphones.

Uber admitted receiving the order.

“We are studying the order at the moment. We will update our riders and drivers as soon as we can,” it said in a statement.

The LTFRB urged Uber “to extend financial assistance to its affected peer-operators during the period of suspension as an expression of good faith as their accredited peer-operators would not have suffered current predicament were it not for the predatory actions of respondent Uber.”

Uber and other TNCs have been under fire for allegedly allowing unregistered vehicles to take on passengers.