LTFRB to carefully review GoJek entry

Indonesian transport company GoJek has expressed interest in expanding to the Philippines but the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said it would have to carefully review the firm’s operations to protect other industry players and the public.

“GoJek is interested to enter and provide TNVS (transport network vehicle service). which is only one of the 18 services they offer,” LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada told reporters on Monday.

“GoJek is big; we need to study well as we need to protect the local players,” she added, noting that the firm wanted to set up shop in all Philippine cities with taxi services.

Grab Philippines currently dominates the local ride-hailing industry after its parent bought Uber’s operations in Southeast Asia. In an effort to boost competition, the LTFRB has accredited smaller players such as Micab, Hirna, Hype, LagGo and Owto.

Lizada said that Indonesia does not regulate ride-hailing firms and noted that GoJek was implementing substantially higher surge prices.

“Go Jek can surge up to times five in Indonesia. I told them dito (here) up to times two lang (only). Then I asked them if times two lang kayo, will you survive? They said they need to study [this],” she added.

The LTFRB had ordered Grab Philippines to lower its surge rate from the maximum 2.0x to 1.5x when the Uber acquisition was being completed.