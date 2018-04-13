LTFRB urged to penalize Grab for usurping gov’t regulatory powers

THE Land Transportation, Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) should penalize ride sharing service company Grab for overcharging its customers by imposing a P2 per minute fare for time spent on the road—a move that usurps LTFRB’s authority, a lawmaker of the House of Representatives said on Friday.

Representative Jericho Nograles of the Pwersa ng Bayaning Atleta party-list was reacting to the LTFRB show cause order that sought an explanation from Grab for the unauthorized charge, which he discovered when took a ride on one of the vehicles of the transport network company (TNC) and was issued a receipt that indicated the added fare.

Grab responded to Nograles’ revelation by arguing that the its move to collect P2 per minute fare started in July 2017 and was in accordance with a 2015 Department of Transportation memo stating that “ride sharing services can set fares subject to oversight from the LTFRB in cases of abnormal disruptions of the market, such as but not limited to any change in the market, whether actual or imminently threatened, resulting from stress of weather, convulsion of nature, failure or shortage of electric power or other source of energy, strike, civil disorder, war, military action, national or local emergency, or other cause of an abnormal disruption of the market which results in the declaration of a state of emergency by the President.”

Nograles, however, disagreed and noted that LTFRB last issued a fare rate for ride sharing services such as Grab back in December 2016, which has yet to be amended.

Early this week, the LTFRB ordered Grab to reduce the cap on its surge rate from twice to 1.5 times the normal fare on Thursday, April 13, following Nograles’ revelations.

“In 1994, specifically the case of KMULC vs Garcia and LTFRB, the Supreme Court ruled that the LTFRB cannot delegate its power to determine rates, and therefore, Grab’s actions are deceitful and malicious. I am appealing to the LTFRB to impose a refund [on Grab]of the estimated P3.2 billion in illegally collected fares,” Nograles pointed out.

“Grab cited that per DOTr 2015-11, the fares for ride sharing services can be set by the ride sharing services subject to oversight of the LTFRB. That oversight was exercised by the LTFRB through the approved rates of December 2016, which Grab faithfully followed until it unilaterally added on P2 per minute fare on June 2017 without the consent of the LTFRB,” Nograles added.

Government estimates Grab’s fleet at about 66,750 in light of its recent buyout of rival Uber in Southeast Asia. LLANESCA T. PANTI

