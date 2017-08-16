LTFRB warns another ride-sharing firm seeking to replace Uber

THE Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said on Wednesday that it has not received any proposal from a ride-sharing company that sought to replace one suspended recently.

“We have yet to receive a proposal from Arcade City. They need to be accredited if TNC sila,” Aileen Lizada, LTFRB board member and a lawyer, said.

Earlier on Wednesday, US-based Arcade City posted on its Facebook page that it wanted to operate here.

LTFRB said that while Arcade City was considered a transport networking company (TNC), it has not coordinated with the Board and as such, could not operate.

“They are not yet authorized to operate as a TNC as they have not yet been accredited by LTFRB. As of now, mga ‘colorum’ ang mga sasakyan nila.” Lizada added.

This is why the “LTFRB strongly warns Arcade City to stop all bookings made with the use of this kind of application/platform. Otherwise, it will be constrained to take legal actions against Arcade City and its illegal Transportation Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) operation considered as colorum.”

Arcade City said that it would operate as an alternative to Uber that by recruiting taxi drivers across the country.

“Arcade City is recruiting and activating drivers same-day all across the Philippines to provide service in the gap left by Uber’s abrupt withdrawal yesterday (Tuesday), which put 66,000 drivers out of a job and stranded tens of thousands of riders,” it said on Facebook.

LTFRB also attended a closed-door hearing this Wednesday with members of the Senate and other representatives of Uber seeking to resolve the impending issue on the ride-sharing company’s one-month suspension.

When asked about the conclusion of Wednesday’s hearing, Lizada said that as of today, “the Order [against Uber]still stands.”