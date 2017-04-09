LTFRB WARNS PUBLIC ON ‘COLORUM’ VEHICLES

BACOLOD CITY: The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has reminded commuters not to ride colorum vehicles during the vacation season. Colorum vehicles have no franchises to operate from the LTFRB. Joscet Abellar, LTFRB 6 director, over the weekend said they are issuing the reminder as commuters are expected to flock to various bus terminals in Negros Occidental for the long holiday break. aside from lacking franchise permits, he added, colorum vehicles do not have the necessary insurance coverage. Without such coverage, Abella said, passengers who are killed or injured in road accidents would not receive any assistance. She advised the public to always ask for the franchise papers of public utility vehicle (PUV) operators before deciding to ride or rent a PUV. “If its a legitimate PUV, they have the ‘all risk, no fault policy,’ which means in the unlikely event of a road accident, the needed assistance will be provided immediately,” Abella said. Earlier, the LTFRB said they will coordinate with the Land Transportation Office in inspecting PUVs operating in the province in order to ensure the safety of the public and that the drivers are well-conditioned for their trips.

EUGENE Y. ADIONG