LTO acquires plate embossing machines

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) now has the capability to manufacture license plates after seven units of manual embossing machines were delivered to the government agency, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Sunday.

“The plate making machines were part of the contract of Trojan Computer Forms Manufacturing Corporation and JH Tonnjes EAST GmbH Joint Venture, who won the contract for the procurement of motor vehicle and motor cycle license plates to address the backlog from July 2016 and beyond. The contract stipulated only five manual plate making machines, but the contractor added two more for temporary use at no additional cost,” the DOTr said in a statement.

“At full production, the seven units of manual embossing machines are capable of producing 22,000 plates per day. The machines have already been calibrated and are already operational. Meanwhile, the automated embossing machine can produce 12,000 plates per day,” it added.

The machines were delivered last February 26, and were inspected by Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade on Friday, the government agency said.

One unit of automated embossing eachine is also scheduled to be delivered in July and will be operational in August 2018, according to DOTr.