LTO chief: Curbing corruption a failure

The chief of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Wednesday virtually admitted that he had failed to curb corruption in the agency since he took over it.

Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante’s admission came after he linked a group of manufacturers of fake license plates who were arrested on Tuesday to an allegedly corrupt official inside the LTO.

Chief Supt. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, director of the Quezon City District Police (QCPD), said 15 persons from the group were arrested by his men at a house on Mapagmahal Street in Barangay Pinyahan in the city.

Eleazar said his men also confiscated several PVC cards, fake licenses official receipts, car registrations, stickers and other paraphernalia used in license-making.

The raided house was believed to be the manufacturing area for plates and documents by the 15 suspects.

Galvante has ordered an internal investigation to find out who the “corrupt” LTO official is.

A retired police official, he was assigned by President Rodrigo Duterte to the LTO to rid the agency of corruption.

The LTO has been described by the President as one of the most corrupt government agencies in the bureaucracy.