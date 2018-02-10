LTO conducts E-Patrol Operations/Outreach Program

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) will conduct off-site operations in various key areas, aimed to reach out to as many clients as possible dubbed as E-Patrol Operations/Outreach Program. LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante encourages the public and private companies to avail of this opportunity and to not wait for the deadline to avoid penalties. The program will be conducted in key government facilities as well as in private companies and associations with fleet of motor vehicles within Metro Manila where the bulk of LTO clients come from. Lawyer Clarence Guinto, LTO-National Capital Region director, said an onsite shop will be set up at the PNP Training Service in Camp Crame, Quezon City on February 9–10 and at the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila February 22 – 23, 2018. Services will be issuance of Student Permits for 17 years old and above; renewal of driver’s license; printing of driver’s license with a 5-year validity period for original Official Receipt issued by LTO-NCR offices and renewal of Registration of Motor Vehicles with Certificate of Emission Compliance.