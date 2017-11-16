LTO defers ruling on Isabel Lopez after actress fails to file appeal

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) gave actress Maria Isabel Lopez another chance to explain the reason behind a traffic violation she committed before the Asean Summit that could have compromised the security of the delegates.

“Kailangang magpasa siya ng formal appeal dahil hindi siya nagdala ng position paper ngayon,” LTO Law Enforcement Service Director Francis Almora said on Thursday after talking to Lopez.

(She has to file a formal appeal because she did not bring a position paper today.)

Almora said aside from a verbal narration of the incident, formal proceedings required Lopez to submit a written appeal to counter possible charges that may be filed against her after she entered the lane assigned to Asean VIPs on Saturday and even posted the infraction on social media.

Almora said Lopez faced either a suspension or revocation of her license if found guilty. The decision will be finalized in five days once she submitted a formal request to the LTO.

Lopez, who arrived at the LTO office in Quezon City on Thursday morning, reiterated that it was not her intention to breach security.

“Sinabi ko naman sa kanila na ‘yung intensyon ko was not to breach security,” she said, citing that she felt the urgent call of nature.

(I told them that my intention was not to breach security.)

Lopez entered the lane, which was exclusive to the delegates attending the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit, in front of SM Megamall in Ortigas as she headed south at 6:30 p.m. om Saturday, Almora told The Manila Times.

Almora said that not only did Lopez breach security protocol, she could also face charges for reckless driving, disregarding the traffic signs and violating the Anti-Distracted Driving Act.

Lopez also posted videos of the incident on Facebook, which went viral over social media.

When asked what lessons she learned from the incident, Lopez said:

“Marami akong natutunan dito [sa experience]…the virtue of patience, the virtue of forgiveness, ‘yung anatomy ng bashers sa social media.”

(I have learned a lot. . . the anatomy of bashers on social media.)

“Once again, I apologize to the people I’ve inconvenienced, the public…it was a lapse of judgment on my part,” the former beauty queen said.