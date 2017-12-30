LTO doctor found with 13 stab wounds

BACOLOD CITY: A doctor of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) branch was found dead with 13 stab wounds on Thursday morning along the national highway in Bago City, Negros Occidental. Police identified the victim as medical doctor Felix Valenzuela, 82, of Barangay Lag-asan, Bago City. Findings of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) conducted by West Edquila of Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office showed that Valenzuela had 13 deep wounds on his chest possibly caused by an ice pick. The victim also had a wound on his mouth caused by a punch or by the dash board and another wound and bruise on his hand. Chief Insp. Joefer Cabural, Bago City police chief, told Radyo Bandera- Bacolod on Friday that the autopsy result ruled out the “natural causes” as the cause of death in their earlier investigation. Cabural said the victim may have been already dead inside his vehicle when the suspect stopped the Hyundai 110 vehicle along Km.14, Barangay Calumangan at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday. He added that based on eyewitness accounts, the vehicle driven by a lean man wearing a cap tried to maneuver in the area several times. The driver then went out of the car, checked on the tires and hurriedly left the area. Valenzuela was a former city councilor and city health officer before becoming a medical examiner for the LTO branch in Bacolod City.