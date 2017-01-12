LTO files cases vs fixers in NCR, Bicol

The Land Transportation Office filed estafa cases against alleged fixers in the National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila) and the Bicol Region on Tuesday. Regional Director Clarence Guinto said the suspects allegedly collected money from the complaints for speedy release of documents for impounded vehicles, driver’s license application and redemption. Facing charges in the NCR are Rhoda Antonio, who received P20,000; Eleanor Manalili, who asked P2,300 for renewal of driver’s license; and Dexter Laggui, who got P900 to redeem a driver’s license. In Bicol, Regional Director Noreen San Luis-Lutey and Sorsogon police arrested Cherry Larosa Lalos for issuing pre-signed medical certificates to license applicants.